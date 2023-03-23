UPDATE (10:53 p.m. on Thursday, March 23): Mason County dispatchers say the brush fire is contained and crews are leaving the scene.

They say it was a multi-county response.

The road should be reopened soon.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A roadway is only open to emergency vehicles because of a brush fire in Mason County.

According to Mason County dispatchers, the brush fire is happening in the area of Kanawha Valley Road. The first reports of the fire came in at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

There is no information on any injuries as a result of the fire.