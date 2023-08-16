MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced on Wednesday that Fidelis New Energy will be building a carbon-neutral hydrogen production facility in Mason County that will provide 4,200 construction jobs.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the hydrogen will be used for carbon-neutral data centers, greenhouses, transportation and steel production.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fidelis will also be building the Monarch Cloud Campus that will utilize net-zero hydrogen as a part of the company’s $2 billion investment, according to Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Monarch Cloud Campus (Photo Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

“West Virginia has a long history as an energy powerhouse for our nation, thanks to our hardworking people who know how to get the job done. And now, we’re in a great position to make the most of a new fuel – hydrogen – through this incredible project in Mason County,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “There’s simply no doubt that Fidelis is going to help shape the future of West Virginia in a major, major way by assisting in the commercial lift-off of some truly exciting new industries.”

“I am proud that the Fidelis New Energy team has selected Mason County, West Virginia, for this next-generation energy project,” Ret. Major General James Hoyer, a Fidelis Advisory Board member and Vice President for Economic Innovation at West Virginia University said.

The construction project will employ 4,200 construction workers and provide 800 full-time jobs.

The project will be built over time in four phases, the governor said, with the first FidelisH2 train of the facility, called the Mountaineer GigaSystem, expected to start operations in 2028.