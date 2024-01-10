MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tech company expected to open a new plant in Mason County still has not broken ground.

Two years ago, Frontieras North America announced they would build a facility in Mason County. On the company website, they say they hoped to begin construction in 2023, and to be open by the fourth quarter of 2023.

John Musgrave from the Mason County Development Authority told 13 News that Frontieras has an option on 200 acres of land near the county airport to build the facility. But Musgrave says his department does not have a timeline of when the company may hold a groundbreaking.

13 News reached out to Frontieras for comment but has not heard back yet.

This is not the first time that a corporation’s plans to expand into West Virginia did not go according to schedule.

Nearly a decade ago, Ranger Scientist announced plans to open an ammunition plant in eastern Kanawha County.

In 2017, China Energy announced a facility that would have generated an $83 billion investment from China.

Hyperloop One, formerly known as Virgin Hyperloop, planned to construct a transportation tech facility before the company shut down at the end of last year.

Kaylin Jorge with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce says one common obstacle corporations run into when expanding to West Virginia is finding workers to fill jobs on a full-time basis and for construction.

“There are so many moving parts in things that go into a company going here and choosing West Virginia, and that’s why we’re so grateful for the companies that do. It takes a lot of people to figure out the workforce issue and we need to get more people back in the workforce. Hopefully we’re making strides towards that,” Jorge said.

Jorge said that even when plans fall through, there are still businesses gearing up to open in West Virginia, including Nucor, which broke ground in the fall.

“The pendulum is swinging in the right direction. There are a lot of positive trends. Actually coming here and breaking ground, people can breathe a sigh of relief. It’s a testament and a commitment to West Virginia,” Jorge said.

Additionally, LG announced plans to open at least two facilities in West Virginia and provide about 275 jobs.