MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has shut down part of a Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash happened at 3:58 Tuesday, July 11, on Route 2 near Crab Creek Rd. Dispatchers say the road is closed at this time.

There is no word at this time on when the road will reopen or if anyone was injured.

West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation. This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.