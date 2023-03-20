MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire near the Southside area of Mason County, West Virginia.

Mason County dispatchers say that a truck caught fire at around 3:34 p.m. at the 16-mile marker of Rt. 35

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant says the truck was hauling frozen chicken.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.