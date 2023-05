POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public for help identifying a person who burglarized a Point Pleasant Dollar General.

Deputies say the Dollar General is across the street from the Point Pleasant High School on Ohio River Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone who recognizes the person or the clothes they are wearing, they say to contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-3838 or the non-emergency line at 304-675-9911.