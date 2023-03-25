MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A fallen tree has closed a main road in Mason County.

According to Mason County dispatchers, a tree is down on Route 62, also known as Ohio River Road, near the area of Sage Road, just passed the West Virginia Division of Highways. Dispatchers say DOH crews are heading to the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic is taking alternate routes around the fallen tree. Dispatchers say they have received multiple reports of trees down throughout the county within the past hour, but no other road closures have been reported.