LETART, WV (WOWK) – One person is being flown to the hospital after a commercial vehicle crash in Mason County.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2023 on Graham Station Road between the Mountaineer Plant and Felman Production, Inc. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the vehicle overturned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The NHFD says the driver was flown to a trauma center in Huntington for precautionary measures due to state protocol. The vehicle belongs to a private company, firefighters say.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash. Firefighters say one lane of traffic is currently open.

Officials with the NHFD say the vehicle was hauling a non-hazardous cleaning solution used to clean septic tanks and portable toilets. The wrecker service has a hazmat team on scene to clean up the road, and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has been called as a precaution, according to the fire department.

The New Haven and Mason fire departments, the MCSO and Mason County EMS are responding.