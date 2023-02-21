MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Roosevelt Elementry in Mason County, West Virginia was put on lockdown Tuesday for a suspicious item that was found in the school gym.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, after a search by MCSO, West Virginia State Police, and one of their bomb dogs, the school was cleared, and no threat to safety was found.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said, “Sorry for any inconvenience of [sic] worry. We take your children’s safety very seriously. Precautionary measures help us ensure that your kids stay safe. God bless.”