POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A community gathered Monday afternoon to said goodbye today to a young boy gone too soon.

Funeral services for 10-year-old Wyatt Ray Eaves took place in Point Pleasant Monday, Sept. 18.

Wyatt, who also went by Wyatt Nibert, was found dead last weekend following an hours-long search after he went missing. His mother, Adrienne Nibert, told WOWK 13 News last week that he loved hunting with his grandfather, which is what they were going to do before he died.

“He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, he loved it all,” Nibert said. “If you’ve seen him, you’ve seen his grandpa. They were best friends.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nibert also said last week that her son was a student at Roosevelt Elementary School. She says he was wiser than his years, and that Wyatt was smart, respectful, and mature for kids his age.

Wyatt’s death remains under investigation.