Former Mason County town recorder Roberta Hysell (on the right) sentenced for embezzling town funds

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Mason County town employee has been sentenced for embezzling money from the town of New Haven.

Roberta Hysell was sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars and must pay $25,000 in restitution for embezzling funds from the town of New Haven while she was employed as a town recorder.

New Haven Mayor George Gibbs testified against Hysell, saying she showed no remorse for stealing from the town.