A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from her town in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, former New Haven town recorder Dawn Roberta Hysell entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, July 18, to a felony charge of embezzlement from the Town of New Haven.

Hysell is scheduled to be sentenced in the case on Sept. 14, 2023.