POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department recognized three high school students on Friday for jumping into action and saving several animals from a fire.

The event was held at the Mason County Vocational School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gavin Leach, Caleb Pierson and Logan Casey received Certificates of Valor from the fire department.

The students were heading back to school from their lunch break on Monday when they saw a barn on fire and risked their lives to rescue as many animals as they could.

The fire was along Ohio River Road at the Simon Old Town Farm.

Firefighters say the cause of the barn fire was ruled undetermined.