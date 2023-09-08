MASON, WV (WOWK) – One home is destroyed and another is damaged after a fire in Mason, West Virginia.

According to the Mason Volunteer Fire Department, an outbuilding at a home in the 600 block of Front Street caught fire around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The Mason VFD says the fire spread to the home and to the garage attic of the home next door.

Firefighters say the first home is a total loss, and the home next door sustained some damage including melted siding and water damage in the garage area.

The Mason VFD says no one was injured in the fire, but one of the homeowners was treated with oxygen on the scene.

Firefighters say it took just under half an hour to put out the fire after they arrived on scene.