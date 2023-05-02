MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged with DUI after five people were hit by a vehicle at the 2022 Mason County Fair has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 41, of Apple Grove, was indicted Tuesday, May 2, 2023, on three counts of “DUI causing bodily injury.”

The incident happened on Aug. 12, 2022 near the main gate of the Mason County Fair. According to investigators, Sturgeon allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit two elderly people and three juveniles. At the time, he was charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury.

On August 23, 2022, Sturgeon waived his rights to a preliminary hearing in the case.