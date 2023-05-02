MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man serving a life sentence for murder in Ohio has been indicted on another murder charge in Mason County, West Virginia.

Wayne O. Leib, Jr., 41, of Racine is accused of killing two people in two states on the same night in September 2022. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, Leib was indicted by a Mason County Grand Jury today, May 2, 2023, on a charge of first degree murder.

The Mason County charge stems from the murder of Jason Pierce, 34, of Racine, on Sept. 30, 2023 at a home on Front Street in Mason. At the time of the investigations, Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said Pierce was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

In April of this year, Leib was sentenced to life in prison in Meigs County, Ohio, in the death of Dwayne Qualls who was found shot and killed in his Pomeroy, Ohio, home, also on Sept. 30, 2023, just ten minutes away from the scene in Mason. Leib was arrested that night and charged on Oct. 3, 2022.

Leib’s Ohio sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to the aggravated murder charge. Leib initially pleaded “not guilty by reason of insanity” in November 2022.