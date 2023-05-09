POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — Animal advocates in Mason County are hoping the public can find room in their hearts and homes because the Mason County Animal Shelter is overflowing.

The shelter has the capacity for 25 dogs, but right now they have 40, putting a strain on all of their resources.

Nearly two dozen of the dogs currently calling the shelter home were saved from a hoarding situation three weeks ago.

Staff members say that only adds to the pressure they feel on a daily basis because they have a high number of stray dogs in the area. They fear being stretched so thin will take a toll on the well being of some of the dogs.

Shelter manager Denee Sidenstricker says that they are in desperate need of people to adopt or foster some of the animals, but there are other ways people can contribute. Volunteers can help make sure that the animals get the exercise that they need, and supplies are always welcome.

“You can always make donations. We’re going through a lot of pee pads, a lot of dog treats because we try to spoil them while they’re here. Towels, if you have old towels you want to get rid of, we’ll definitely take those as well, hard dog toys, collars and leashes. We try to make sure everybody goes home with a collar and a leash,” Sidenstricker said.

To find out more about the shelter like what animals are up for adoption, hours, location and concact information, click here.