MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County couple is being charged after allegedly allowing women without a home to stay with them if they engage in sexual behavior.

According to a criminal complaint, Timothy Pearson, 56, and his girlfriend, Kimberly Meadows, 34, both of Gallipolis Ferry, would offer women who are “vulnerable,” on drugs or without a home a place to stay.

Once they are there, according to the complaint, the couple would begin to talk to them sexually. Pearson would start to touch the women in different ways, which included sexual touching and intercourse, the complaint said.

The couple would give the women reduced or free rent if they complied with the behavior, and if they didn’t, Pearson would threaten violence and be aggressive. The victims would also be threatened with being kicked out without any of their belongings if they didn’t comply, according to the complaint.

Pearson and Meadows would also lock the victims inside their house and make them have no communication outside of the house.

The couple is being charged with human trafficking and sexual servitude. They are held in the Western Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison and a fine.