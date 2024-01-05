Previous video: UPDATE: Mason County couple charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man and woman accused of human trafficking in Mason County, West Virginia, have been indicted by a grand jury.

According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy L. Pearson, 56, and Kimberly D. Meadows, 35, both of Gallipolis Ferry were indicted Jan. 3, 2024 on charges stemming from their arrests on Oct. 31, 2023.

Pearson has been charged with two counts of “failure to update sex offender registry,” “human trafficking,” “sexual servitude,” “debt bondage” and two counts of “conspiracy.” Meadows faces charges of two counts of “conspiracy,” “human trafficking – aiding and abetting” and two additional counts of “conspiracy.”

The couple is accused of allegedly allowing women without a home to stay with them if they engage in sexual behavior. According to a criminal complaint, Pearson and his girlfriend, Meadows, would offer women who are “vulnerable,” on drugs or without a home a place to stay.

Once the victims were there, according to the complaint, the couple would allegedly begin to talk to them sexually. Pearson would allegedly start to touch the women in different ways, which included sexual touching and intercourse, the complaint said.

The couple would allegedly give the women reduced or free rent if they complied with the behavior, and if they didn’t, Pearson would allegedly threaten violence and be aggressive, the complaint stated. The victims would also be threatened with being kicked out without any of their belongings if they didn’t comply, according to the complaint.

Pearson and Meadows would also lock the victims inside their house and make them have no communication outside of the house, the complaint alleges.

According to West Virginia State Police, more alleged victims of Pearson and Meadows contacted investigators after the arrests.

Troopers said in October that they were also investigating individuals who were on the property Tuesday evening, following Pearson and Meadows’s arrest. This comes after an unknown man made a threat towards a member of the 13 News crew on the scene.

The individual in question was on the property that belongs to the suspect Pearson, who is being held in the Western Regional Jail. Following the incident, we reported the interaction to WVSP who says they were told by Pearson that no one is allowed on the property.