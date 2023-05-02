MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted Tuesday in connection to a breaking and entering at a Tudor’s Biscuit World in Mason in 2022.

The Mason Police Department said the incident happened on March 20, 2022.

Following the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and searched the home of the suspect, identified as David Darst, 48, of Mason.

Police said during the search, they found several items allegedly stolen from the business.

Darst is being charged with entry of a building other than a dwelling, destruction of property (felony) and grand larceny, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Darst is scheduled to be back in court on May 8.