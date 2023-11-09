MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County will be home to a new Veterans Memorial just in time for Veterans Day.

The first phase of the Mason County Veterans Memorial is now complete, and a dedication ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Veterans Day, at 11 a.m.

When phase two is complete, there will be a statue honoring the late Jimmy G. Stewart, who received the Medal of Honor after saving his fellow soldiers in Vietnam but was killed in that battle.

Eventually, the names of 6,000 Mason County military personnel who served in combat will be chiseled in.

Right now, the names of all residents killed in action, those who were held prisoner, or those still missing are named.

Bob Wing with the Mason County Veterans Memorial said that many people are ready and happy to honor their Veterans.

“We have 16 Medal of Honor recipients in the state from World War I to today,” Wing said. “I mean, West Virginia per capita has had the most individuals serve of any state in the country.”

