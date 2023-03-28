MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An elementary school in Mason County was locked down on Tuesday morning.

According to Mason County Schools Superintendent, Keith Burdette, Ashton Elementary was under a precautionary lockdown due to an alleged threat. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a “possible shooting threat” at the school around 7 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, March 28.

Burdette says that the school was locked down as students were arriving to school at around 7:45 a.m. During the lockdown, the sheriff’s office says deputies and State Homeland Security officers investigated the threat.

Law enforcement searched the school, students and teachers, and they determined that there was no risk, Burdette says. The sheriff’s office says the school is secure and safe at this time and an officer has been posted inside the school today until the situation “is completely resolved.”

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour.