MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason City Public Library in Mason County is nearing their goal to create a new and improved location, but they still need some help.

Right now, the library and the city are raising money to buy and transform a former church into the new library location. The current location is very small, and according to Mayor Christopher Clark, in need of so many repairs, the cost wouldn’t be justified to keep the same, insufficient building.

Library staff say the community has been supportive of the proposed project.

“So, it’s not just about the library; it’s about the community,” said Director of the Mason County Library System Pam Thompson. “When I brought it up, people started jumping on board with donations here, there and everywhere. I’ve got the town behind us. Everybody here is really excited about it.”

The deadline to raise the money needed for the purchase is Dec. 31, 2023. Anyone who would like to donate can bring a payment to the Mason City Public Library at 502 E Brown St in Mason.