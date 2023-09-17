POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – The first full day of 2023’s Mothman Festival kicked off on Saturday with people from all across West Virginia and beyond celebrating in Point Pleasant.

The Mothman urban legend has left its mark in West Virginia for decades. Many still believe that Mothman is real and hope to one day see him.

One young attendee, Brylee Arrington, said she and her younger brother, Gavin, have looked forward to the festival for a long time.

“I think it’s a crazy story,” Brylee said.

Gavin Arrington added, “We’ve seen [Mothman] like 100 times.”

Some people love the Mothman legend so much that they’re willing to travel hundreds or thousands of miles for the annual festival. On Saturday, that festival kicked off with hayrides, food, live music, clothing vendors and more. The festival ends on Sunday afternoon.

“We came with no expectations, and it has far succeeded all of those expectations,” attendee Jessica Fields said. “I’m an artist personally, and I love crafts and personality that’s here and all the people that are dressed up. It’s been one of the nicest festivals I’ve ever been to.”

Many attendees said the excitement of this tradition goes beyond just the festival itself.

Attendee Keirsten Yates said, “I think it’s giving the town more representation, and Appalachia in general. I think that’s a good thing for the community.”

It’s not uncommon to see people dressed from head to toe like Mothman, all with the hopes of seeing him in person.

“I like seeing all the different types of people that live around here. Seeing people all dressed up, it’s such a fun environment,” attendee Cider Kerstetter said.

“This is more than what I expected. I’m not sure what I was expecting, but this is awesome. I love it,” attendee Adrian Bennett said.

For many attendees, this tradition is one they said they’d cherish for a long time to come.