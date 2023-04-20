MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The case against a man who allegedly killed two people in two states on the same night will continue in West Virginia after he was sentenced to life in prison in Ohio, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney.

Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins tells 13 News the case against Wayne Leib, Jr, 41, of Racine, is scheduled to be presented to the Mason County Grand Jury on May 2.

Leib is accused in the Sept. 30, 2022 death of Dwayne Qualls who was found shot and killed in his Pomeroy, Ohio, home. Leib was arrested that night and charged on Oct. 3, 2022.

Leib is also accused in another murder that happened earlier that same evening in Mason, West Virginia, just 10 minutes away from the scene in Pomeroy. During the investigation, Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said Jason Pierce, 34, of Racine, was found with multiple gunshots and stab wounds in a home on Front Street in Mason.

Leib was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday in Meigs County, Ohio, for the death of Qualls.