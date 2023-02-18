CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) said no damages were reported after a small earthquake happened near the Ohio/West Virginia border.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the region on Friday around 4:54 p.m.

The epicenter’s location was documented at coordinates 38.903N, 82.040W, which is near the area of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

The USGS said the 0.1-kilometer-deep tremors were also detected in the following areas:

Cheshire, Ohio (4.8 miles southeast of the epicenter)

Athens, Ohio (29.5 miles south of the epicenter)

Teays Valley, West Virginia (31.7 miles north of the epicenter)

Parkersburg, West Virginia (35.9 miles southwest of the epicenter)

Charleston, West Virginia (44.0 miles north-northwest of the epicenter)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The WVDEP said although there are no claimed damages, citizens can call to report any environmental issues, regardless of cause, to the statewide spill hotline at 1-800-642-3074.

To view the full USGS report, click here.