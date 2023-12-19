MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The new steel mill coming to Mason County is moving into a new phase of construction.

According to Nucor Steel, the upcoming phase of construction will include pile driving and starting the underground utility installations and foundations.

Nucor and the Mason County community hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in October, where the community broke the Guinness World Record for the most people to participate in a ground breaking ceremony. 545 people grabbed a shovel to make history in the county.

Construction for the new facility is supposed to take two to three years. Once it’s completed, hundreds of jobs will be brought to Mason County.

The company also says roadwork on Route 2 is expected to be completed by the end of the month. The road expansion began in August to widen the roadway for more traffic in the construction area.