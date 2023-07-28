MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There is a big step forward for the massive steel plant slated to be built in Mason County.

According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the final permit for the Nucor Steel plant has now been issued. The Army Corps of Engineers issued the Section 404 permit to facilitate the construction of Nucor Steel.

The new facility will be a state-of-the-art steel mill that is expected to sustain approximately 800 jobs once it is fully operational, as well as about 1,500 construction jobs.

The company first announced its intention to build a new plant in the Apple Grove area of Mason County in January 2021.