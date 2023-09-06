POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One person is in custody after an incident that put Point Pleasant High School on lockdown, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the MCSO, deputies have a “suspected caller” in custody. Mason County Schools superintendent Tim Hardesty says the lockdown has now been lifted.

Deputies say the situation involves a juvenile, so there will be no names released in the incident.

According to deputies, all students and staff are safe and the situation is now under control.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.