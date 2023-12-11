POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — A Point Pleasant man was allegedly stabbed by his son Saturday, dying only a day later.

According to a release from the Point Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a Point Pleasant residence on Lincoln Avenue around 9:23 a.m.

Before being transported by Point Pleasant EMS to the Rivers Health Hospital, Charles L. Neal Senior, 61, told responders that his son, Charles L. Neal II, 41, had stabbed him, the release said. Neal Senior was later flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital, succumbing to his injuries on Sunday.

Officers found Neal II inside the residence and arrested him for malicious wounding, which changed to first degree murder after Neal Senior passed.

Neal II is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail.