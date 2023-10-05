POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – The historic downtown of Point Pleasant in Mason County, West Virginia, has a lot to offer from local food to shopping and historic parks, and if you head down to the River Front Park, you can take a step back into history through art.

The city’s flood walls overlooking the Ohio River display some incredibly detailed murals telling the story of the land where two rivers meet. The murals start near the 5th Street entrance to the walking trail along the riverfront with depictions of Native American life prior to the arrival of colonial settlers. The story then flows through the colonists’ arrival to Lord Dunmore’s War and the Battle of Point Pleasant, to early colonial life in the area. The murals end with the story of Mad Anne Bailey just shy of the back entrance to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

Point Pleasant Floodwall murals depicting Native American life in the Point Pleasant area painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Point Pleasant Floodwall murals depicting the Battle of Point Pleasant painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Point Pleasant Floodwall murals depicting colonial settlers cutting trees and making camps in the Point Pleasant area painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Point Pleasant Floodwall murals depicting Lord Dunmore and colonial life in Virginia painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Point Pleasant Floodwall murals depicting Mad Anne Bailey painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

The murals were painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. To make the murals a reality, the wall was first water blasted, and then 1,500 pounds of a special cement with ground quarts coating were applied to the walls.

According to the city’s website, Dafford used a paint from the Keim Paint Company in Germany that has permanent mineral pigments in a lime and potassium silicate base, ensuring the murals will continue to provide a glimpse into the rich history of the Point Pleasant area for decades to come.

The murals aren’t the only attraction along the flood wall. They’re paired with metal statues of Shawnee Chief Cornstalk, Gen. Andrew Lewis, Lord Dunmore (John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore), Daniel Boone, and Mad Anne Bailey.

Statues of Chief Cornstalk and Gen. Andrew Lewis in Point Pleasant, West Virginia (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Statue of Lord Dunmore in Point Pleasant, West Virginia (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Statue of Daniel Boone in Point Pleasant, West Virginia (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Statue of Mad Anne Bailey in Point Pleasant, West Virginia (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

The best way to understand the town where the Kanawha and Ohio Rivers converge is to know how the town we know today came to be.

While the Battle of Point Pleasant is often considered the first battle of the American Revolution, the West Virginia Encyclopedia says many historians disagree. This is because the battle predates most of the unrest in the colonies, and the Virginia militia fought the battle against the Shawnee as part of the British colony.

The first people to live off the land surrounding Point Pleasant were Native Americans. However, most of the tribes we know of today didn’t come to the area until after the 1600s. The largest tribe to settle in the region was the Shawnee.

The Shawnee tribe primarily resided in the Ohio River Valley and surrounding regions.

Point Pleasant Floodwall mural depicting then-Colonel George Washington painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Colonists began moving into the area in the mid-1700s, with future president and then-Colonel George Washington visiting the area himself in 1770.

The tensions between the colonists and the Shawnee continued to increase over the years.

Point Pleasant Floodwall murals depicting the Battle of Point Pleasant painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

In an attempt to curb the hostilities, Lord Dunmore, who was the last colonial governor of Virginia, ordered two armies, each with roughly 1,000 men, to converge on Shawnee villages in modern-day Ohio to drive them from the land. According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, the first army traveled by way of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, down the Ohio River. The second army traveled down the Kanawha River toward Point Pleasant.

The original plan was for both armies to meet at the mouth of the Hocking River, near what is now the Athens-Meigs County line in Ohio. However, the Shawnee were watching both armies and their impending approach.

Chief Cornstalk’s plan was to take 900 warriors across the Ohio River through the night of Oct. 9 and 10, to attack the second army while the slept. The West Virginia Encyclopedia says two of the Virginia militiamen had woken up early to hunt, spotted the Shawnee warriors and sounded the alarm to the rest of the camp.

Point Pleasant Floodwall murals depicting Fort Randolph by painted by world-renowned artist Robert Dafford. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

The battle lasted just more than 24 hours, with musket fire and hand-to-hand combat beginning in the early hours of the foggy morning. By the end of the battle, the Virginia militia took the victory, driving Chief Cornstalk and the Native American Coalition into what would later become Ohio.

The Virginia militia counted that 75 of their men had been killed and 140 wounded in the battle. The Shawnee’s casualties have never been fully documented, as the warriors took the bodies of some of their dead with them, or threw others into the river. However, colonists who surveyed the battlefield the next day found 33 bodies of Shawnee Warriors. According to the Native Heritage Project, Puckeshinwau, the father of legendary Shawnee Chief Tecumseh, was among the dead.

Obelisk monument at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, commemorating the Battle of Point Pleasant (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

The victory, however, did not mean peace along the rivers. Unrest between the colonists and the Native American tribes would continue, leading up to the Siege of Fort Randolph just four short years later in May 1778.

By that point, the American Revolution was well underway, and many Shawnee had joined the British side of the war, the West Virginia Encyclopedia says. When Chief Cornstalk, his son Elinipsico, and Red Hawk, of the Delaware tribe went to the fort to warn the American soldiers of this in October 1777, they were detained and, on Nov. 10, 1777, killed in retaliation for the shooting of an American soldier, according to the Library of Virginia.

Monument marking the grave of Chief Cornstalk in Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Digital Producer Jessica Patterson)

Today, if you follow the footpath along the floodwall murals, you’ll end up in Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, which gets its name from the Wyandotte word for “point between two waters.” In the park, you’ll find a striking obelisk monument commemorating the Battle of Point Pleasant, which has a statue of Gen. Lewis standing near the base, the Mansion House Museum, and, closer to the footpath, the final resting place of Chief Cornstalk himself.

The battle is also commemorated each year with an annual Battle Days event at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on the weekend closest to the Oct. 10 anniversary.