MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – More than 5,000 customers are without power in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, the outage happened just before 4 p.m. The outage initially impacted approximately 6,638 Mason County Appalachian Power customers. Officials with Appalachian Power tell WOWK 13 News they have just restored power to approximately 1,100 customers, bringing that number down to just over 5,500 still without power.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says drivers in the impacted areas should use caution as some traffic lights are also affected by the outage. The MCSO says when the traffic lights are out, the rule is to come to a stop at the light and treat the intersection as a regular stop, or a four-way stop if it is a four-way intersection.

Appalachian Power officials say they are still trying to figure out what caused the outage, but are working to restore power to customers as quickly as possible. Officials say crews are currently working on lines that will restore power to approximately 4,600 customers.

Appalachian Power’s outage map shows tentative restoration times between approximately 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday night. To check the status of an outage in your area, visit the outage map here.