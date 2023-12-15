Related Video: Point Pleasant resident Kathy Frush tells Good Day at 4 Anchor Merrily McAuliffe, about the night that, at just 13 years old, she witnessed the Silver Bridge collapse on Dec. 15, 1967, during a Good Day at 4 feature on the Mason County town.

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Just 10 days before Christmas 56 years ago, an evening of rush-hour traffic turned into a night of tragedy along the Ohio River.

On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge connecting Point Pleasant, West Virginia with Gallipolis and Kanauga, Ohio, collapsed into the freezing Ohio River during rush hour, killing 46 people and injuring at least eight people. The collapse became the deadliest bridge disaster in modern history.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the bridge, built in 1928, was constructed using steel eyebars. The eyebars supported the bridge from above, however, while many bridges with this design had several chains on either side for additional support, the Silver Bridge had only one chain on each side of the span to hold up the bridge decking, the WVDOT has said.

The tragedy led to the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968, which established the National Bridge Inspection Program. Bridge safety inspectors today still use these standards.

In 2019, a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark Plaque was dedicated at the site where the Silver Bridge stood. In 2018, a remembrance mural depicting the bridge was painted on the flood wall behind the plaque.

Each year on the anniversary of that tragic night, the local community gathers at the Mason County Courthouse on 6th Street in Point Pleasant, where the bridge came into town, to honor those who lost their lives in the collapse. Point Pleasant Mayor Amber Tatterson says the memorial service keeps the victims’ memories alive for generations to come.

“We need to keep the Silver Bridge story alive and circulating so that kids who grow up here know the full story and they can continue to pass it onto their children one day,” Tatterson said. “My own children have been part of the memorial for well over 10 years, and each year they ask about the event to make sure that the community has plans to gather to remember those who lost their lives so tragically.”

Officials say the bodies of two of the victims, Kathy Byus and Maxine Turner, were never recovered from the freezing Ohio River.

The 46 people killed in the Silver Bridge Collapse were: