MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A road expansion project to help access the soon-to-be-built Nucor steel plant started Tuesday.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said work on State Route 2 just south of Jerry’s Run Road started at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said the program will take about three weeks and will last from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The new Nucor facility will be a state-of-the-art steel mill that is expected to sustain approximately 800 jobs once it is fully operational, as well as about 1,500 construction jobs.

The company first announced its intention to build a new plant in the Apple Grove area of Mason County in January 2021.