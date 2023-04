Road shut down after train hits vehicle in Mason County, West Virginia

UPDATE (9:22 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19): The Point Pleasant Fire Department tells 13 News that the road is back open.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A roadway is completely shut down after a train hit a vehicle in Mason County, the WV511 map shows.

According to WV511, this happened just past Gill Ridge Road on WV-2.

Both north and southbound lanes are closed, according to WV511.

Any injuries are unknown at this time.