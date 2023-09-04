MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Wahama High School Athletic Hall of Fame has welcomed its 2023 inductees!

The four inductees this year were honored at the Friday, Sept. 1, football game against Doddridge County at Wahama’s Bachtel Stadium, and then at a Hall of Fame banquet Saturday, Sept. 2.

The inductees for 2023 include Kelsey Zuspan Moya, Amber Tully, Coach Tom Cullen and, posthumously, Kane Roush.

Cullen served as a coach and head coach for multiple Wahama athletic organizations throughout his 39-year coaching career at the school, including head coach of the White Falcons baseball team.

Moya is a 2013 graduate who earned nine varsity letters throughout her career – four in basketball, two in volleyball and three in track. Moya still holds the school record for the four-by-two relay team. She was also state champion in the 100 and 200 meter races in 2011.

Tully graduated in 2009, earning seven varsity letters between basketball and softball. Tully finished her basketball career at Wahama with a total of 1,456 points. She is the only two-time, first-pick all-state basketball in Mason County history. She went on to play basketball at WVU Tech.

Roush was a 2014 graduate who earned 12 varsity letters – four in football, four in wrestling, three in baseball and one in track. He was the 2012 WVSSAC MVP of the Super Six Championship. Following Roush’s all-star career at Wahama, in which he made a total of 48 touchdowns for the school, he went on to play for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles. Roush died after he was shot on Easter morning 2021.

All of the inductees received a plaque, and an identical plaque will be placed at the school.