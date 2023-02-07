MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry.

According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening.

Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week or more due to the pond’s “size and nature.” He says crews need special equipment to remove dirty water and sludge.

Officials say they will not release the man’s identity until he is recovered and identified.

According to ICL’s website, the company is a global manufacturer of mineral products used mainly in agriculture, food and engineering. ICL also makes fertilizers, bromine and flame retardants.