UPDATE (12:15 P.M. May 18, 2023): Law enforcement tells WOWK 13 News that two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a WV Department of Transportation dump truck in Mason County.

According to authorities, one person injured was flown for medical treatment and the second person was taken for medical treatment by ambulance.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) truck rolled over on Old US Highway 35 in Henderson on Thursday, according to dispatchers.

According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash happened near Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital in Henderson around 11:10 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries or road closures.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.