HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a West Virginia man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for distributing child pornography via the online platforms Snapchat and Omegle.

Court records state that Matthew Ryan Harper, 22, of Point Pleasant, used Snapchat to send a video of a child exposed to sexual activity. He also spoke with others on Snapchat and Omegle about receiving and trading child pornography.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) says Harper admitted to sending child pornography videos a total of three times in June 2021.

He also admitted to owning 100 photos and 38 videos of child pornography on Jan. 25, 2022. Some of those explicit photos were of toddlers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigated this case. The case was brought on by Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort to stop child exploitation.

Harper was given six years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for the distribution of child pornography. He must also register as a sex offender, the DOJ says.