POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — Point Pleasant, West Virginia, residents can soon buy fresh, locally-produced goods at the Waterfront Farmers Market.

The new attraction will open under temporary structures on April 15, and the business season will run from April to October on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Workers will begin construction for the permanent, state-of-the-art farmers market by the summer.

Through efforts of West Virginia’s congresspeople, the FY2023 Federal Budget will give Main Street Point Pleasant $470,000 to build the permanent market building. Officials are currently performing the project’s environmental review, to be followed by drafting and construction.

In the meantime, local sponsors are helping open the market under pop-up canopies so that residents can go ahead and purchase fresh groceries.

“Produce isn’t quite ready yet, but we hope to have several vendors selling things like flowers, eggs, baked goods, and artisan goods until late May and early June when produce will start to come in,” says Main Street Point Pleasant Director Chris Rizer.

Interested vendors can email Rizer or call him at (304) 675-3844.

The market’s opening ceremony will be on April 15 at 9 a.m. on Fourth Street between the Lowe Hotel and the Floodwall.