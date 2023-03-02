MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman whose body was found in Mason County has been identified.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Agnieszka Drelich-Smith, of Beverly Hills, California, was found dead at the Leon Boat Landing on Feb. 22.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say that she was visiting family in West Virginia when she went missing on Dec. 12, 2022, in the New River Gorge area. The National Park Service had been searching for her since she disappeared in the area.

When Drelich-Smith’s body was found, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said that she did not match any missing persons descriptions in the county.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to extend its “heartfelt condolences” to the family.