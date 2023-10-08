LEON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mason County, West Virginia, on Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, near the intersection of Charleston Road and Burdette Road in Leon. Troopers say the woman, identified as Savannah Adkins, 28, of Huntington, died at the scene.

Through the initial investigation, troopers say they have learned the driver of the vehicle that hit Adkins was not on his cellphone and was not impaired.

WVSP reconstructionists are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.