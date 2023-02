MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman’s body was found in the water near the Leon Boat Ramp in Mason County on Wednesday.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says the woman has not been identified.

Miller says the woman has some identifying markers like tattoos.

The woman does not match any missing persons, according to Miller.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office.