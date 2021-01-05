Mayor Goodwin outlines plans for Charleston in 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — City of Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin outlined her priorities for 2021 during her “state of the city” address to the Charleston City Council on Monday, Jan. 4.

Goodwin says the city will add $11 million to its rainy day fund to keep the city’s operating budgets stable for the next two years if more federal aid does not arrive, including investing $750,000 into the Economic Incentive Fund to support small businesses.

The city will invest $1 million in paving settlement money to boost the already increased paving program planned for this spring and invest $1 million to address dilapidated and unsafe properties.

“In the first six months of this calendar year, we’re going to spend a million dollars in an investment to tear down these dilapidated and abandoned houses. They’re hurting our communities. They’re hurting our neighborhoods. It’s a safety issue in the city of Charleston, so we are going to commit a million dollars in the 1st six months to make sure we take down these unsafe and unsightly structures.” City of Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin

Mayor Goodwin also says they’re also building a new dog park in Cato park called Emma’s Place dedicated to fallen Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

The city also plans to redesign and renovate Slack Plaza and create the city’s first business improvement district as well as unveiling the city’s first skate park to be located near Magic Island.