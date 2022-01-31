McDowell County man pleads guilty to child pornography

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from McDowell County has pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

Timothy Edwards, 25 of Yaeger, admitted that, from April 2020 to Feb. 2021, he engaged in sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl and produced multiple pornographic videos with the child during that time frame.

It says that Edwards also asked the child to send sexually explicit videos of herself and be on video chats with him in a sexual manner.

The Department of Justice says he could face up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 2, 2022.