Meat cutting competition taking a chop in Charleston for the prime cut

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — A “rare” challenge got kicked off in South Charleston on Tuesday, as the regional qualifying meat cutting competition tried to find those a cut above the rest.

Butchers from West Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania lined up at the South Charleston Ice Rink took a chop at a job “well-done” at the Heats Up Meat-Cutting Challenge on Ice.

“They cut sirloin, filet, and ribeye just like they would in the stores, same quality steaks. We have a competition to see who produces the best quality, best yield in the fastest amount of time and at the end of the day we crown the champion for the region,” said Randy Boss with Texas Roadhouse.

#HappeningNow – 🥩Butchers from WV, KY, and PA are at the South Charleston Ice Rink taking a CHOP🔪 at the regional meat cutting contest (y’all I’ve never been so hungry on a story 😛) @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/cpx2ZSHdKG — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) October 26, 2021

Each butcher was given 30 to 40 pounds of meat to carve is specific cuts of meat to be judged.

“It truly is an art. These guys live in a small box of 36 degrees by themselves for 10 to 12 hours a day cutting all the steaks for our restaurants. Anywhere from 600 to 900 pounds of meat a day that they are producing steaks out of,” said Boss.

Winners of this competition will move on to the semi-finals, and then the national championship for a shot at $25,000.

