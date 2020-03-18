Mechanic at WV mine died trying to help driver with trailer

FAIRVIEW, WV (AP) – A Mine Safety and Health Administration investigation found that a mechanic at a West Virginia mine was killed while trying to help a truck driver position a trailer.

A preliminary accident report provides details about the death of 50-year-old James Campbell. The mechanic was working at the Federal No. 2 coal mine in Fairview on Feb. 27 when he was hit by the trailer.

The report says Campbell was standing in front of the trailer wheels when the truck driver moved it forward and he was hit. In the report, the federal agency highlighted the importance of communicating and verifying information relayed is understood.

