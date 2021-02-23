Mechanical crane on fire blocks traffic in Institute

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) Update. 9:10 a.m. — The mechanical crane on fire is under control, according to Metro 911

Officials say the road remains blocked at the scene.

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — A mechanical crane that is on fire, blocking traffic near Institute early Tuesday.

Metro 911 says the crane is on fire between 200 block of First Ave South and Fire Hill Road. Officials say the crane is currently blocking road traffic.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.