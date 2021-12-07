All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana certification office is helping West Virginians request a medical marijuana card.

Releaf Specialists, a medical cannabis company, helps residents request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card to help with specific health issues. In Princeton, Releaf Specialists partnered with West Virginia to answer questions and help sign-up patients.

Dr. Bob Sherer, with Releaf Specialists, encouraged eligible patients to apply for a card. He said it will help the state and the economy.

“It will benefit the state tremendously. Not only financially but it’s going to provide a better quality of life for patients which is going to have a trickle-down effect on the economy. Whenever people are feeling better, they’re going to have a better quality of life,” Dr. Sherer said.

To learn how to request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana Card, visit the Office of Medical Cannabis website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS