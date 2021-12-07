Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana certification office is helping West Virginians request a medical marijuana card.

Releaf Specialists, a medical cannabis company, helps residents request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card to help with specific health issues. In Princeton, Releaf Specialists partnered with West Virginia to answer questions and help sign-up patients.

Dr. Bob Sherer, with Releaf Specialists, encouraged eligible patients to apply for a card. He said it will help the state and the economy.

“It will benefit the state tremendously. Not only financially but it’s going to provide a better quality of life for patients which is going to have a trickle-down effect on the economy. Whenever people are feeling better, they’re going to have a better quality of life,” Dr. Sherer said.

To learn how to request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana Card, visit the Office of Medical Cannabis website.