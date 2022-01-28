Medical center donates used equipment to student nursing lab

FAIRMONT, WV (AP) – Used medical equipment like wheelchairs, vital signs machines and medication carts will find new life in a nursing simulation laboratory at Fairmont State University.

Fairmont Medical Center donated those items and others that can no longer be used in clinical settings but will be useful to students who are not in direct patient care. Fairmont Medical Center is a campus of West Virginia University Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

WVU says the simulation lab gives students a chance to take part in medical situations to help increase skills and support team building and critical thinking.